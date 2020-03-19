3 Tax Tips Every Married Couple Should Know

Filing for taxes gets more complicated when you aren’t just thinking about your own income and expenses. To learn more, read these tax tips for married couples.

Several life changes can drastically change your tax filing situation, but marriage is perhaps the biggest. When you’re married, you have the option to utilize the married filing jointly status, which adjusts how your deductions and tax credit claims work. You should carefully navigate this status change and other facets of the tax process to maximize the amount of money you save. To coordinate your plan of attack come tax time, read these tax tips every married couple should know.

Communicate About Documentation Early

Just as you and your spouse adjusted to one another’s habits when you first lived together, you should also communicate about your tax situation. Be clear about how you’ll each coordinate your tax documentation throughout the year. The last thing you want is to begin the new tax year with an argument about one person isn’t keeping up with how they handle their money.

Make Sure You Grasp How Deductions Work

Documentation is a good first step, while understanding deduction function is a logical second step. According to the IRS, the standard married filing jointly deduction for 2019 was $24,400. If your eligible deductions exceed the standard, you may want to use itemized deduction. If you do, you and your spouse should be on the same page about tracking qualifying deductions such as donations, work expenses, and medical expenses. Get on the same page about everything that qualifies—you may surprise each other with what you find. When filing jointly, you may be eligible for an education deduction if one or both of you is going to school. You also need to fully understand the ins and outs of deducting charitable donations. Not all charitable donations are equal; depending on the donation’s value, you’ll need to document or verify it differently.

Determine If Married Filing Separately Is Best

Another helpful tax tip for married couples in tricky situations is to assess whether filing separately may actually be best. For people with spouses who have debt or unpaid child support, filing jointly hinders the other spouse by saddling them with the shared responsibility of the other’s liabilities. For this reason, talk to your spouse about any known liabilities before filing. However, keep in mind that filing separately has its downsides. Certain credits, such as the education deduction, isn’t available when you file separately. Furthermore, if you do file separately, both of you must either claim the standard deduction or itemize your taxes. You cannot differ in what you claim.