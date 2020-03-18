Home / News / Explore Jefferson / Walmart Reducing Hours Again Starting Thursday because of COVID-19; Introducing Senior Hour on Tuesdays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart announced Wednesday that it was farther reducing its hours at its United States stores starting Thursday, March 19, and will introduce a “senior hour” on Tuesdaymays starting March 24 and lasting through April 28. In a post on the company’s website and social media account, Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/walmart-reducing-hours-again-starting-thursday-because-of-covid-19-introducing-senior-hour-on-tuesdays/

 

BREAKING NEWS: Jefferson Co. Declares Disaster Emergency; Restricts Access to County Buildings in Response COVID-19 Pandemic

