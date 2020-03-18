Schreck Named to USCAA All-American Team

Malliah Schreck has earned a spot on the 2020 USCAA National All-American Team for her performance throughout this season. Schreck, a freshman from Emlenton, PA averaged 16.3 points per game, 14.8 rebounds per game, and shot 52% from the field. Schreck had a record breaking year with 22 double-doubles, including 4 games with 20 or more rebounds. Schreck was also announced last week as the West Rookie of the Year in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference, as well as being voted 1st Team All-Conference.