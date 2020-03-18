Home / News / Explore Jefferson / PLCB Orders Restaurants & Bars to Cease On-Site Food, Alcohol Services or Risk License Suspension, Closure

PLCB Orders Restaurants & Bars to Cease On-Site Food, Alcohol Services or Risk License Suspension, Closure

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today (Wednesday, March 18, 2020) announced exercise of its authority, with authorization from the Governor, to mandate that all retail licensees, clubs, permittees, and producers must cease the sale of food and alcohol for on-premises consumption, effective at 8:00 p.m. today and until further notice, in the interest of slowing the spread […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/plcb-orders-restaurants-bars-to-cease-on-site-food-alcohol-services-or-risk-license-suspension-closure/

 

BREAKING NEWS: Jefferson Co. Declares Disaster Emergency; Restricts Access to County Buildings in Response COVID-19 Pandemic
Featured Local Job: County Caseworker 3

Related Posts