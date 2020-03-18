PLCB Orders Restaurants & Bars to Cease On-Site Food, Alcohol Services or Risk License Suspension, Closure

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today (Wednesday, March 18, 2020) announced exercise of its authority, with authorization from the Governor, to mandate that all retail licensees, clubs, permittees, and producers must cease the sale of food and alcohol for on-premises consumption, effective at 8:00 p.m. today and until further notice, in the interest of slowing the spread […]

