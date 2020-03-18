Penn State Health OnDemand Offers Virtual COVID-19 Screenings

HERSHEY, PA –Penn State Health is now offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through its telehealth service, Penn State Health OnDemand. Anyone with concerns that they may have COVID-19 may use Penn State Health OnDemand to talk directly with a provider who can evaluate their symptoms and make care recommendations.

Penn State Health OnDemand is staffed with Penn State Health providers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It is critical for people who believe they may have COVID-19 to speak with a provider before going to any clinic, urgent care or emergency room,” said Chris LaCoe, vice president of operations at Penn State Health. “This service will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to make a trip at all.”

To access this service, people can download the free Penn State Health OnDemand Virtual Visits app, available for both iOS and Android, or on their computer. Users can enroll by creating a free login and completing a personal profile. To connect with a provider for a free COVID-19 screening visit, users should select “Coronavirus Screen.” The screening visit is available for patients of any age.

“Penn State Health OnDemand represents an opportunity to use technology to provide high quality care in an innovative way. Using telehealth in this way protects patients in the communities we serve as well as our staff and providers,” said Dr. Chris DeFlitch, chief medical information officer at Penn State Health.

Penn State Health has opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the campus of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center only for patients that have used OnDemand and received an order for the test from a provider. This drive-through is not open to the general public; patients must have a doctor’s order from the OnDemand app.

Penn State Health OnDemand also offers urgent care services for common illnesses. For this service, normal fees and co-pays apply.

