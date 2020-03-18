LT Supers Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic

CLEARFIELD – At Tuesday’s meeting, the Lawrence Township Supervisors discussed actions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Chief Doug Clark said the police department is working to keep healthy. He said they are wiping down everything in the offices and vehicles every shift and using hand sanitizer.

Clark added that many trainings have been cancelled or rescheduled, and one was moved to a webinar format.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said that the township is going to continue to work as usual. The road crews will be out doing their job although they will limit their contact with the public. They are also spraying and wiping down the interiors of their vehicles.

He suggested closing the offices to public access and asking that anyone with questions or concerns to call and access will be judged on a case-by-case basis.

Additionally, Ruffner suggested the supervisors hold their next meeting in April online if possible and more information will be forthcoming.

Solicitor James Naddeo said that under the circumstances they should be able to hold the meeting in that fashion.

The supervisors remind people to wash their hands, keep their distance and respect the decisions of businesses to limit public contact or close during the crisis.

The supervisors did not declare a disaster, but the wording of their declaration was reviewed by Naddeo and will be issued when the supervisors deem necessary.