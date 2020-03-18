LT Supers Address Several Items of Business

CLEARFIELD – Several items of business were dealt with during the Tuesday meeting of the Lawrence Township Supervisors.

The supervisors are able to move forward on borrowing money to purchase the building where all of the township’s services will be located.

According to previous GANT News reports, the supervisors will be purchasing the former Butler Chevrolet building.

The agreement also turns over the present Lawrence Township Supervisors’ office building and street department garage on George Street as part of the agreement.

Solicitor James Naddeo said the borrowing certificate has been prepared and the supervisors adopted it.

Residents of the Coal Hill area should be aware of a road closure between 311 and 337 on Thursday while the road crew places pipe across the road.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling also said that a study is going to be done on Lawhead Street regarding placing a speed limit sign on that road.

The study will determine the safest speed for that road and needs to be done so that the speed limit is enforceable.

After discussion, the supervisors reluctantly accepted a bid of $97,771 for a BoMag Roller from Anderson Equipment.

The supervisors are not happy with the cost, but the cheaper roller bid did not come with a bid bond. Woodling said his department should not need anything else for the rest of the year.

It was noted that the township’s choice of an engineer, however, has been tabled until April.

The supervisors are also asking for volunteers to help with mowing and maintenance at Crown Crest Cemetery and also at the recreation park.

Those interested can e-mail the township at info@lawrencepa.gov or call the offices.