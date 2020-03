JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery. JEFFERSON COUNTY The Hourglass – food & beer takeout, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Flight Deck Restaurant – carry out, Wed – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Rocky Grille – takeout/curbside to-go, delivery, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-restaurants-offering-takeout-curbside-to-go-delivery/