GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug-related DUI on March 9 on Nelson Road in Lawrence Township. During the stop, it was found that a 36-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly driving under the influence. Charges are currently pending through the district court.
- State police conducted a traffic stop March 14 in the area of the Clearfield-Woodland Highway and Burkett Road in Bradford Township. During the stop, a 29-year-old Carrolltown man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending through the district court.
- State police arrested a 52-year-old Shirley, N.Y. man for drug possession March 3 on Interstate 80 westbound in Cooper Township. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about a theft that occurred March 11 at Houtzdale Hardware in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly cut two padlocks from cages that secure the gas grill propane tanks and then stole seven tanks. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of terroristic threats that occurred March 1 on Shaffer Street in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County. During the incident, a 29-year-old DuBois man allegedly threatened bodily harm against a 34-year-old Sykesville man. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred Feb. 3 in the area of Watson Highway and Barnoff Road in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. During a traffic stop, a 30-year-old DuBois man was allegedly found to be under the influence. As a result, he’s facing charges through the district court.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report about a domestic disturbance Tuesday on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, a 34-year-old Philipsburg man, identified as Clint Stiles, allegedly assaulted his wife. He was taken into custody and arraigned on strangulation, simple assault and harassment charges. Stiles was housed in the Centre County Jail, as he was unable to post bail.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred March 13 on Alder Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. As a result of a domestic, state police say a 35-year-old Philipsburg man was charged with harassment.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an overdose at a Williams Street residence. According to police, a male used an illegal substance, which caused him to overdose. As a result, he was transported to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for medical treatment.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a Holmes Avenue resident. According to police, contact was made with the female and everything appeared to be OK.
- Police were requested to unlock a vehicle on Capricorn Drive.
- Police received a report about a disturbance at a West Second Avenue residence. According to police, contact was made with a female who said her boyfriend had been yelling and screaming at her over food. She said he left the residence prior to police arrival; he was located by police a short time later; and he was warned of his actions.
- Police responded to a reported traffic complaint in the area of North Third and Reed streets. According to police, the caller said that traffic was backed up in this area. Upon investigation, it was found there was a line of motorists waiting to enter the beer distributor. Police said traffic started to move and clear within a couple minutes.
- Police assisted emergency medical services at a Daisy Street residence.
- Police received a report about a burglary that occurred at a Linden Street residence. According to police, the victim said a known male knocked on their front door, and when they opened it, he forced his way inside. The victim said they began to fight with each other, and fell down a flight of stairs. The male then allegedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone and fled from the residence. Police say the male suspect is known, and charges are pending for burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.
- Police responded to a reported minor motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of a local business on River Road. Police handled the crash on-scene and assisted the drivers with the exchange of information.
- Police responded to a business on South Fourth Street following a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival on-scene, officers found everything was OK, and that the call was accidental.