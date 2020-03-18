EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Walmart Reducing Hours Again Starting Thursday Because of COVID-19; Introducing Senior Hour on Tuesdays

In a post on the company’s website and social media account, Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., said that stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Thursday. Stores that open later than 7:00 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

“This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store,” Smith wrote. “While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

“Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean. When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart.”

Special Shopping Hours for Seniors

Starting on Tuesday, March 24, and lasting through Tuesday, April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shipping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour BEFORE the store opens to the general public. Walmart Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Store Limiting Certain Items

Walmart is also putting a limitation on the quantities shoppers can buy of certain high-demand items.

“We know communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for,” Smith wrote. “Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Pharmacies/Vision Centers to Stay Open; Auto Centers to Close

Smith said the company is temporarily shutting down its Auto Care Center to allow those associates to focus on stocking critical areas of the store and clean the rest of the store.

Pharmacies and Vision Centers will remain open.

“Our Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders,” Smith wrote. “We will have at least one associate to serve the needs of our Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.”

Smith said he understands this will cause some people to adjust their daily routines.

“I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it’s likely that could continue,” Smith wrote. “We are paying very close attention to our stores and communities and will continue making the necessary changes to help make sure our associates are taken care of and that our customers can get what they need. Let’s all take care of each other out there.”