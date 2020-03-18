DePasquale Offers Guidance to School Districts During COVID-19 Shutdown of Pennsylvania Schools

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today advised Pennsylvania school districts that his auditors will not visit their business offices during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“School districts already have their hands full and we are not going to add to their operational challenges,” DePasquale said. “My team will continue to work on audits that are already under way but we will do so remotely and without making in-person contact.”

DePasquale sent the following message to all school entities:

“Thank you for your ongoing efforts to keep students, teachers and staff healthy as we all do our part to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Although the Capitol complex is closed, my department continues to operate through teleworking (as many of my audit team members have long done). I want to offer my office as an additional resource to help you navigate this uncharted territory. Please call my office at 717-787-2543 should you have any questions.

“I understand the gravity of what is happening across the state and nation. I have instructed my team to continue their work, but to not distract you from your mission to protect the health and safety of your school community during the shutdown.

“Please take necessary precautions to keep you and your team safe and healthy and call my office if we can be of assistance.”

