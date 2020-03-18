Corps to Close Select Public Facilities at Recreational Sites

PITTSBURGH – In the interest of public safety and the well-being of our staff, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has closed select public facilities at all district-managed sites until further notice.
“We have been actively monitoring the effect of COVID-19 on services we provide and it has become apparent that it is in the best interest of the public and our staff to take these measures,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.
Facilities are closed at the following flood-risk management projects:
Pittsburgh District Flood-Risk Management Projects
Northern Area
- Berlin Lake
- East Branch Clarion River Lake
- Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir
- Michael J. Kirwan Dam & Reservoir
- Mosquito Creek Lake
- Shenango River Lake
- Tionesta Lake
- Woodcock Creek Lake
- Union City Dam
Southern Area
- Mahoning Creek Lake
- Crooked Creek Lake
- Conemaugh River Lake
- Loyalhanna Lake
- Youghiogheny River Lake
- Tygart Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Lake
Facilities Affected
- Resource Managers’ offices
- Visitors’ centers
- Ranger offices
- Maintenance offices
- Campground facilities
- Picnic areas
- Shelters
- Pavilions
- Disc golf
- Playgrounds
- Fishing areas/piers
- Restrooms
The closures were effective as of 5 p.m. on March 18, 2020, at all flood-risk management projects across the district. The public should contact the resource manager’s office prior to visiting any of these projects.
The closures will remain in place until further notice. During this temporary closure, boat ramps will remain open.
“Throughout this situation, the district has three priorities; protecting our people, maintaining mission readiness, and supporting the whole-of-government effort,” said Klink. “We will continue to assess and monitor the effect of COVID-19 and adjust as needed.”
Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.
Follow the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.
For more information about the district visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil.