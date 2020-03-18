Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship 1 District 9 All-Star Game Postponed

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The 2020 Sportsmanship 1 All-Star game scheduled for March 28 at Keystone High School has been postponed indefinitely. “With the CDC coming recommending now gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks, the public schools in Pennsylvania shutting down for at least two weeks and the PIAA postponing its basketball playoffs, this only made sense,” […]

