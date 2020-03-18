Home / Coronavirus Updates / BREAKING: Wolf Administration Announces First Death Related to COVID-19

BREAKING: Wolf Administration Announces First Death Related to COVID-19

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration today confirmed the state’s first COVID-19-related death, an adult from Northampton County. This individual was being treated at a hospital.

Statewide, officials say there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

The Disease Control and Prevention Act protects the right to privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians, so at this time, there is no additional information available about the patient.

