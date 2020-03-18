BREAKING NEWS: Jefferson Co. Declares Disaster Emergency; Restricts Access to County Buildings in Response COVID-19 Pandemic

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Jefferson County issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in alignment with federal and state disaster designations. Additionally, the commissioners announced that effective immediately and until further notice, they are restricting access to county buildings to visitors and eliminating non–essential business. County officials will continue to monitor developments and provide further guidance in the […]

