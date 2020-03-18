Atlantic Broadband Closes Front-counter Services at All Locations

As of March 18, Atlantic Broadband has closed its front-counter service locations.

In light of ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the company is working hard to make sure customers have multiple options that will allow them to safely, without the risk of travel or face-to-face interactions, make payments, equipment returns and ask other questions.

Below is an outline of options.

Atlantic Broadband Support Options:

Online:

Customers already enrolled in online bill pay, can pay online 24/7 by visiting: https://atlanticbb.com/online-account-manager )

) For Customers who haven’t signed up for online bill pay, it’s simple. You’ll just need your Atlantic Broadband account number (see your monthly invoice for your account number; if you’re unsure what your account number is, just call them for help).

Once signed up or logged on, customers can make one-time payments via check or credit card.

Additionally, customers can setup automatic, recurring payments if preferred

Phone:

Customers can pay through Atlantic Broadband’s automated phone system without the need to speak to a representative. This includes one-time and recurring payments. Please call 888-536-9600.

Mail:

Customers can mail payment to lockbox: PO BOX 371801 PITTSBURGH PA 15250-7801

Technical Support:

For questions service issues, there are online tools to help troubleshoot your modem, manage your payment options and check outages online at https://atlanticbb.com/my-services. Customers can also reach use the methods below.

Phone: 888-536-9600

Atlantic Broadband’s Chat feature

Online E-mail: https://atlanticbb.com/email-us-form

Additional info is on Facebook (@Atlanticbb) or Twitter (@AtlanticBBInc)

Equipment Returns:

Customers who need to return equipment such as modems, remote controls or set top boxes, should call Atlantic Broadband directly for instructions.