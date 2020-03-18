2-minute Drill: Big Ben Restructures Contract to Help Steelers Cap Situation

Your daily sports update. (Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers) To create more salary cap space before the NFL calendar year opens Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured the contract of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to a source. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for quarterback Tom Brady, barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter […]

