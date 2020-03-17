Penn Highlands Announces Visitor Restrictions Due to COVID-19

Except for the specifications below, no visitors will be permitted until further notice at Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois West (main campus), Penn Highlands DuBois East (behavioral health campus), Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.

If any of the following exceptions apply, this week visitors will begin to enter through a specified entrance, where a personal temperature screening will occur. If the visitor passes the screening, he or she will be presented with a visitor’s pass and directed to the appropriate area of the hospital.

SURGERY: Because many surgical patients require a driver, one companion may accompany any patient having an outpatient surgical procedure. The patient’s companion will be directed to a waiting area and may stay until briefed by a provider or staff member after completion of the case.

CANCER CENTERS: Companions of a patient receiving cancer treatment will be directed to a waiting area and may stay until the completion of the patient’s treatment.

NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (NICU): Only the baby’s mother and one caregiver may enter the NICU.

MATERNITY: Mothers having a baby may be accompanied by one companion.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: In the circumstance of a minor, child or senior citizen, one companion may accompany the patient. For other patients requiring the assistance of a companion, the companion may stay. In other cases, the hospital Emergency Department may ask companions to wait in their vehicle in the hospital parking lot. In this case, the hospital will obtain the companion’s phone number for contacting when the Emergency Department visit is complete.

OUTPATIENT: If the patient requires assistance, one companion is permitted.

END OF LIFE CARE: Visitors may be permitted.