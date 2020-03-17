Mount Nittany Health is Limiting Visitors

STATE COLLEGE – Due to its commitment to the health, safety and well-being of its community, Mount Nittany Health will be limiting the number of people in its facilities.

The following visitation restrictions are effective Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m., until further notice, according to an announcement on Mount Nittany’s Web site.

Visitors for hospitalized patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center will no longer be permitted, except for special circumstances.

In addition, one caregiver may accompany patients at the emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group locations, Cancer Care Partnership and all hospital outpatient departments at the medical center and off campus, if needed.

“Please be aware that depending on the circumstances, you may be asked by our staff to find an alternative place to wait, such as your vehicle,” the announcement stated.

“We understand the importance of the support of friends and family to the healing process and we are taking these steps in the interest of your health and the health of the community.

“We strongly encourage you to use other forms of support where possible, such as phone calls and video chats using cellphones or other mobile devices.”

It continued, stating: “We are sensitive to the impact of these restrictions. We believe this measure of protection is essential in the interest of safety.”

For any questions regarding inpatient visitation or outpatient visits at the Medical Center and Emergency Department, please call 814-231-7000.

For questions regarding accompanying patients to a scheduled appointment at Mount Nittany Physician Group practices, please call the practice directly. A complete listing of phone numbers is available on Mount Nittany’s Web site.