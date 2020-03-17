Houtzdale Borough Implements Temporary Measures Due to Concerns Over COVID-19

HOUTZDALE – Houtzdale Borough officials addressed some temporary measures that have been put in place due to recent concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a joint press release, the borough council and mayor stated:

“We would like to take a moment to send out a quick message to help inform our residents of Houtzdale Borough in regards to recent COVID-19 concerns.

“While there is no short supply of media-related links, news updates and open discussions with regards to the COVID-19, we wanted to let you know that the Houtzdale Borough council and mayor are here to help our residents answer any questions they may have.

“We created a simple online form that residents can fill out so we can promptly and accurately provide answers to help relieve some of the confusion that you may have related to COVID-19 and how various governmental decisions may or may not impact our community. You may find this form at www.houtzdalepa.com.

“We remind everyone to take the necessary precautions that are recommended by officials to avoid large gatherings and or crowds and unnecessary travel.

“By limiting your interactions with others, you are able to increase your chances of not receiving or transporting the COVID-19 virus to others.

“While you may be healthy and feel that you have a greater chance of not contracting the COVID-19 virus, you may become a carrier and pass the virus onto others that may have weaker immune systems.

“To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we ask that during this time in particular when schools, libraries and various businesses are closed, that our community residents practice the same precautions and refrain from any extra interactions over the next few weeks.

“The borough will be doing our part by closing the borough office to visitors. The office will maintain its regular hours and will be available via phone at 814-378-7676 or e-mail at houtzdaleboro@gmail.com.

“We would also like to open up communications if you are in need of assistance or if you are able to volunteer to provide assistance to help our community residents.

“If you are restricted to your house due to a chronic illness or physical restrictions and are in need of groceries or medication, please let the Houtzdale Borough [officials] know by sending us an e-mail or giving us a call.

“Likewise, if you are able to volunteer your time by delivering groceries to area residents, please let us know and we will update you on how you may be able to assist our community.

“Thank you for doing your part in making our community a great place to live.”