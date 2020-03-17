Guiderail Work to Start Soon on I-80 and I-99

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting regional drivers that guiderail improvement work is expected to start soon along Interstate 80 and I-99 in Clinton, Centre and Clearfield counties. The project will replace end treatments and substandard guiderail.

Weather permitting, work is expected to start as soon as March 23, with crews located in Clinton County from mile-marker 194 heading west through Clinton County. Work will continue west through Centre and Clearfield counties, ending at mile-marker 96.

Drivers should also be alert for crews in the eastbound direction along this same 100-mile stretch.

Work is also scheduled for I-99 in Centre County between mile-marker 55 and mile-marker 85.

Traffic control will feature daytime lane closures starting as early as 5 a.m. Message boards along I-80 and I-99 will advise motorists to upcoming lane closures and active work crews.

Green Acres Contracting Inc. of Scottdale, Pa., is the contractor for this $4.4 million project that will span two construction seasons.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

