Gertrude Helen Crawford Buterbaugh Moyer, age 98 of Toby Road Kersey, PA; died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born on April 1, 1921 in Beechwoods, Jefferson County Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Milton and Alice Irene Snyder Crawford. Gertrude was married to Millard Robinson Buterbaugh on June 21, 1939 and […]

