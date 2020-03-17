GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about trespassing that occurred at a Main Street business in Coalport Borough. According to state police, 18-year-old Isaac Krause of Coalport was at the Minit Mart convenience store after previously being advised both verbally and via certified mail not to enter the store or its property. State police said security footage showed Krause at the store, Feb. 29, March 1 and March 4. Krause has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass, and is currently housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
- State police received a report about a theft that occurred Feb. 22 on Church Street in Gulich Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole $400 worth of logs belonging to a 37-year-old Smithmill woman. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report about an incident of public drunkenness March 11 on Decatur Street in Decatur Township. According to state police, a 39-year-old Clearfield woman was observed wandering on the roadway and around a residence. She was allegedly found to be under the influence of Xanax, and will be cited through the district court.
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug violation Feb. 28 on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway near Supercenter Drive in Lawrence Township. According to state police, a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Curwensville man was stopped for window tint. He was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred March 10 on Oak Street in Gulich Township. As a result of a domestic dispute, a Smithmill man and woman were cited through the district court.
DuBois City
- On Friday police received a report about a physical altercation in the 100 block of South Brady Street. According to police, the fight broke out between two males over a female and her property. On one male, police saw blood on his hands and face from throwing punches and being punched. Police said there was a bite mark on the other male’s hand. Both males were separated and assault charges are pending through the district court.
- Police received a report about an activated alarm Friday at a business in the 800 block of Beaver Drive. Upon arrival, officers found that everything was OK.
- Police received a report about a retail theft Saturday at a business in the 100 block of North Main Street. According to police, an employee said a male took over $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying. As he loaded the items into his vehicle, the employee said they confronted him and he removed the items from his vehicle, but left the scene. Through security footage, police were able to identify the male, and the investigation is ongoing with felony retail theft charges pending.
- On Saturday police were dispatched to a West Weber Avenue residence, where a male was reportedly discharging marbles at a home with a slingshot. Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with residents who had marbles throughout their yard. They also showed police a video of a male shooting the marbles from a second-story window at a South Brady Street residence. Police spoke with the male in question, at which point he admitted to his actions; he will be cited for disorderly conduct as a result.
- Police received a report about a burglary in progress Sunday in the 100 block of East DuBois Avenue. According to police, at the scene, contact was made with two males and it was found they’d broken into an apartment in an attempt to steal a television and XBOX1. Both males were placed under arrest with felony charges pending; they were then taken to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.