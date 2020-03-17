DuBois Area Event Cancellations, Postponements

DUBOIS – Provided by the DuBois Chamber of Commerce, here is a list of local events that have been postponed or cancelled due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following events have been postponed including the:

DuBois Area Historical Society 13th annual luncheon scheduled for Saturday, March 21.

WPAL Boxing scheduled for March 18. A new date is to be determined.

DuBois Lions Club’s Nite at the Races scheduled for March 28. It’s been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

Sunny 106 Kid’s Fair scheduled for Sunday, March 29. A new date is to be determined.

Hobby Lobby grand opening and ribbon-cutting event scheduled for Monday, March 30. A new date is to be determined.

Downtown DuBois Inc. Community Spring Clean-up scheduled for Saturday, April 25. A new date is to be determined.

Business Connections luncheon scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at the Best Western Conference Center in DuBois. It’s been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19.

DuBois Chamber seminar with Glenn Shepard scheduled for Thursday, April 30. It’s been re-scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The following events have been cancelled including the:

Patty’s Day buffet at the Lakeview Lodge, Treasure Lake, on Tuesday, March 17.

Reynolds Financial Advisors retirement planning seminar, that was to be presented by Jennifer Reynolds-Hamilton and Patricia Schuster, on Wednesday, March 18.

Carlson Technologies grand opening scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Downtown DuBois Inc. Pot O’ Gold Antique Appraisal Fair and associated contests from March 17-21.

Trivia Night at the Lakeview Lodge & Conference Center, Treasure Lake, on Thursday, March 26.

Weekend programs at the Elk Country Visitors Center on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

Provider Networking meeting scheduled for April 2 at Luigi Villa.

Cen-Clear Child Services’ Child Abuse Prevention Carnivals scheduled for April 4, 18 and 25.

DuBois Village’s Chamber After Hours Mixer scheduled for April 6.

DuBois Public Library’s 100 th anniversary event scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. It was noted that this event may possibly be rescheduled.

All Penn Highlands Healthcare support groups, classes and community events until further notice.

Anyone who wishes to provide the Chamber office with their postponements and cancellations may e-mail: dacc@duboispachamber.com.