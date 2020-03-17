DuBois Area Event Cancellations, Postponements

DUBOIS – Provided by the DuBois Chamber of Commerce, here is a list of local events that have been postponed or cancelled due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The following events have been postponed including the:
- DuBois Area Historical Society 13th annual luncheon scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
- WPAL Boxing scheduled for March 18. A new date is to be determined.
- DuBois Lions Club’s Nite at the Races scheduled for March 28. It’s been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.
- Sunny 106 Kid’s Fair scheduled for Sunday, March 29. A new date is to be determined.
- Hobby Lobby grand opening and ribbon-cutting event scheduled for Monday, March 30. A new date is to be determined.
- Downtown DuBois Inc. Community Spring Clean-up scheduled for Saturday, April 25. A new date is to be determined.
- Business Connections luncheon scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at the Best Western Conference Center in DuBois. It’s been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19.
- DuBois Chamber seminar with Glenn Shepard scheduled for Thursday, April 30. It’s been re-scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The following events have been cancelled including the:
- Patty’s Day buffet at the Lakeview Lodge, Treasure Lake, on Tuesday, March 17.
- Reynolds Financial Advisors retirement planning seminar, that was to be presented by Jennifer Reynolds-Hamilton and Patricia Schuster, on Wednesday, March 18.
- Carlson Technologies grand opening scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
- Downtown DuBois Inc. Pot O’ Gold Antique Appraisal Fair and associated contests from March 17-21.
- Trivia Night at the Lakeview Lodge & Conference Center, Treasure Lake, on Thursday, March 26.
- Weekend programs at the Elk Country Visitors Center on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.
- Provider Networking meeting scheduled for April 2 at Luigi Villa.
- Cen-Clear Child Services’ Child Abuse Prevention Carnivals scheduled for April 4, 18 and 25.
- DuBois Village’s Chamber After Hours Mixer scheduled for April 6.
- DuBois Public Library’s 100th anniversary event scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. It was noted that this event may possibly be rescheduled.
- All Penn Highlands Healthcare support groups, classes and community events until further notice.
Anyone who wishes to provide the Chamber office with their postponements and cancellations may e-mail: dacc@duboispachamber.com.