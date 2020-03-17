DA Sayers Announces Swearing-in of Assistant District Attorney

Roy E. Cross III hired and sworn-in as an assistant district attorney

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers has announced that Roy E. Cross III was hired and sworn-in as an assistant district attorney in the Office of District Attorney of Clearfield County.

As an assistant district attorney, Cross will be handling a wide array of cases, including appeals, within the Office of District Attorney.

Cross completed his undergraduate studies at Robert Morris University where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in social science and a minor in legal studies. Following college, he attended Duquesne University School of Law and graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 2019.

After graduating from Duquesne and prior to joining the District Attorney’s Office, Cross worked as a legal assistant near his hometown with the Law Office of Daniel McIntyre in Pittsburgh.

“I am very pleased to have Roy join the District Attorney’s Office staff and have no doubt he will be an asset to our team,” Sayers said.

“He has already hit the ground running and with the addition of Roy, we now have a full staff to handle the complex and ever-growing criminal caseload here in Clearfield County.”

Sayers was sworn-in as Clearfield County District Attorney on Jan. 6, 2020. Sayers promised to work hard in implementing a reform and innovative focused agenda to address the drug epidemic and crimes associated with drugs by working with law enforcement and local agencies.