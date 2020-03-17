Couple Accused of Making Sexual Content with Dog

A couple is facing criminal charges for allegedly making sexual content with a dog.

Kristie L. Chau, 33, of Philipsburg and David J. Weitoish, 42, of Ocala, Fla, have been charged by Trooper Jonathan W. Uren of the Clearfield-based state police with misdemeanor produce/present/direct obscene performance, criminal attempt-produce/present/direct obscene performance and conspiracy- produce/present/direct obscene performance and summary cruelty to animals.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 30, a witness told state police she had received a video and picture of Chau performing sexual acts on a dog. She sent both to a state police cellular phone.

In an interview, a second witness said she had received the same video and picture from Weitoish in late August of 2019. She said that Weitoish sent them out after Chau ended their relationship and moved out.

Chau allegedly admitted that in July of 2018, Weitoish recorded her performing the sexual acts on the dog, and that he saved the video to his phone.

Chau and Weitoish are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings April 29 during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.