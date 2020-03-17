Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Announces Program Changes

Due to concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team has cancelled or postponed upcoming programs, and a complete listing is provided below.

Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is cancelled for March. A determination on April’s meeting will be made at a later date.

The deadline for scholarship applications has been extended to April 15.

The Private QPR training on March 26 has been postponed.

At this time, the April team meeting has not been cancelled, and the organization will update as that day approaches.

It was also noted that Prevent Suicide PA’s annual conference in May is being postponed. People are asked to follow Prevent Suicide PA’s Web site for more information at Prevent Suicide PA.

Also, people are encouraged to follow the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team on Facebook for the very latest schedule changes and updates.