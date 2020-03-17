Clearfield Co. Cancels Demos on New Voting System

With an abundance of caution and upon the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Gov. Tom Wolf, Clearfield County is cancelling all public demos scheduled regarding the new voting system.

Demonstrations were scheduled to be held in the following locations:

Wednesday, March 18, Clearfield County Courthouse, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield;

Thursday, March 19, Parkside Community Center, 120 N. Park St., DuBois; and

Tuesday, March 24, Houtzdale Fire Co., 601 Good St., Houtzdale.

“We understand the importance of reaching out to the community on the new voting equipment,” said Election Director Dawn Graham, “so we will be posting demo videos to our Web site at clearfieldco.org and to our Facebook page. You can also view this information online.”

If you have any other questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Clearfield County Election Office at: 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053, or e-mail: elections@clearfieldco.org.