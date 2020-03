CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Director of Intercollege Athletics Wendy Snodgrass announced Monday that Alexa Ream has accepted the position of head soccer coach at Clarion. Ream replaces Afrim Latifi, who was the interim coach in 2019 and guided Clarion to a 5-12-1 overall mark. A former Golden Eagle student-athlete with years of coaching experience, Ream returns to Clarion after […]

