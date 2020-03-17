CCAAA and AARP Announce Program Cancellations

Due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus, all Tax-Aide services and all AARP Driving and Refresher courses will be suspended for at least two weeks.

All registered consumers are being called, and the agency will not be scheduling any new consumers until its staff covers the people already scheduled.

The CCAAA Bus Trip to Sight & Sound will be rescheduled for a later date. All participants will receive a letter in the mail containing the new date and the options available.

The agency said that its main concern is for the safety of its consumers, and it thanks everyone for being understanding.

