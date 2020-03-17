Campus Corner: Orsich, Jake Sorbera Notch Baseball Wins; Bishop Continues Torrid Hitting for PS DuBois Softball

BASEBALL

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Senior Brandon Orsich (Clearfield) pitched a complete-game gem and sophomore Jake Sorbera (Clearfield) also turned in a quality start for the second of Penn State DuBois’ four wins in eight games at The Ripken Experience.

Orsich shut out Southern Maine Community College 8-0, striking out five and give up only one walk and four hits in seven innings.

The right-hander entered the season with a three-year career record of 16-2 and a 3.99 earned run average for 106 innings in 31 appearances, 20 of them starts.

Sorbera worked five innings and allowed four hits in the Lions’ 12-2 getaway victory over Middlesex (N.J.) County College last Tuesday. He had one strikeout and one walk.

Last year, he was 1-1 with a save in 13 outings as a relief specialist. He pitched 21 innings with a 3.00 ERA.

Junior outfielder Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) emerged as one of the Lions’ top hitters with a .417 average on five hits, including a three-run homer that had them ahead by that margin before Spoon River (Ill.) College rallied late to eke out a 4-3 win.

Morgan, who also doubled, was second in RBIs with five and led the team in stolen bases with five.

His two-season stats show a .377 batting average on 49 hits in 74 games, with two doubles and 17 ribbies and 41 stolen bases in 44 attempts.

Senior catcher/third baseman Josh Sorbera (Clearfield) enjoyed a banner game against Middlesex CC with three hits, one a double, and a walk in four trips to the plate. He came around to score all four times.

He appeared in four games and hit .600.

Before transferring to the Penn State main campus as a junior, Sorbera played two seasons for Penn State DuBois and finished with a .294 average and 16 RBIs in 85 games.

Sophomore first baseman Seth Bumbarger (Clearfield) played in five games on the spring break trip and singled twice for a .333 average.

He hit .261 with two doubles and a triple in 17 games as a freshman.

Junior utilityman Zane Morgan (Clearfield) got off to a rough start and managed only two hits and one ribbie in seven games.

He hit .365 with eight extra base blows and 26 RBIs in 35 games last spring after transferring from Juniata College, where he hit .286 with seven RBIs.

Freshman outfielder Ty Bender (Clearfield) made five appearances off the bench for the Lions, whose schedule shows postponements for future Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division with cancellations for all other bookings.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Sophomore pitcher Bryce Timko (Curwensville) made his third start and worked only two innings as Lackawanna sent seven hurlers to the bump against Paul D. Camp Community College in the finale of the spring break trip Thursday.

Timko had a pair of strikeouts while allowing two hits and one earned run.

The Falcons suffered a 13-8 loss that ended a seven-game winning streak on the spring break trip that began at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Timko lowered his earned run average to 1.64 for 11 innings. He’s registered 12 strikeouts and surrendered three walks and two earned runs.

KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island outfielder Thomas Summers (Clearfield) saw his five-year career at as many schools end last week when the Atlantic 10 Conference cancelled all 2020 spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grad student, whose previous stops were at Maryland-Eastern Shore, Indiana River (Fla.) State College, Northern Colorado and Southeastern (Fla.), made two starts as designated hitter in his eight appearances for the Rams, finishing with two hits and one RBI.

He totaled 67 starts in 84 games.

SOFTBALL

CLERMONT, Fla. — Freshman outfielder Aspen Bishop (Clearfield) continued her torrid hitting for Penn State DuBois at The Spring Games with eight hits as the Lions won three of five games last week to finish their spring break trip at 4-3.

She recorded three hits in wins over Delaware Valley 12-7 and North Central (Minn.) 6-0 and singled home a run in a 5-2 win over Roger Williams (R.I.).

Bishop slugged her second home run and drove in four runs against North Central.

She returned north with a .565 batting average (13-for-23) and seven RBIs, both team-highs, for her seven starts in right field or as the designated player.

Freshman outfielder Karly Rumsky (Clearfield) registered her first hit in an 11-3 loss to Geneva.

She is hitting .200 for six appearances, including starts at all three outfield positions.

The Penn State DuBois schedule currently shows postponements for all of Pennsylvania State University Athletic Association West Division games and cancellations for non-conference dates.

GENEVA, Ohio — Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore Paige Mikesell (Clearfield) didn’t get a chance to really showcase her talent at the SPIRE Institute last weekend when the NCAA canceled the Division II National Championships midway through the second day of the four-day meet Thursday because of the coronavirus public health threat.

Mikesell, who earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer Award at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships last month, was seeded second in the 200-yard butterfly, fifth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 fly. Those events were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Mikesell had been seeded 11th in the 200 individual medley but came up three-tenths of a second shy of attaining All-American Second Team honors Wednesday when she placed 18th in the preliminaries with a time of 2:03.73 to just miss making the B Final..