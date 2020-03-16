State Shuts Down Liquor Stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. – After consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, Monday the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com ceased at 5:00 p.m. […]

