SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – A San Francisco career resource company is offering an unusual dream job of its own: getting paid $1,000 to spend St. Patrick’s Day watching Irish movies. Zippia announced on its website that it is seeking an aspiring movie critic to spend St. Patrick’s Daywatching 10 Irish movies: My Left Foot, The Crying Game, Far and Away, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/say-what-company-offers-1000-to-watch-10-movies-on-st-patricks-day/