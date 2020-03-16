Preliminary Work at I-80 Woodland Interchange to Begin Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that preliminary work to reconstruct the Woodland/Shawville Interchange at Interstate 80’s mile marker 123 is scheduled to begin Monday.

Starting Monday, the eastbound and westbound shoulders will be closed as crews begin installing erosion and sedimentation controls.

Work is not expected to impact traffic at this time, but drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Once erosion and sedimentation controls are installed, crews will construct a temporary bridge spanning Route 970 in the median.

This temporary bridge will be used to divert traffic off Interstate 80 while crews are replacing the existing eastbound bridge later this construction season.

PennDOT will issue an update on the project when traffic impacts are expected.

The overall project consists of replacing the existing eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving and reconstruction of the on/off ramps at the interchange.

It also consists of drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. It is expected to run through the 2020, 2021 and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in late October of 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL