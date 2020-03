Paddy Kathleen (Ward) Daugherty, age 86, of Falls Creek, Pa., passed away peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois. She was born on January 18, 1934, in DuBois, a daughter of the late Emily and Mike Ward of Reynoldsville. She was married in 1964 to her loving husband, John […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/paddy-kathleen-ward-daugherty/