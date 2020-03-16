GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Sunday on the Rockton Mountain Highway in Union Township. During a traffic stop, a 55-year-old Clearfield man allegedly showed signs of impairment, and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are currently pending at this time.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report about an alleged Protection from Abuse order violation that occurred Thursday on Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. As a result of the incident, a 36-year-old Moshannon man was charged through the district court.
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft that occurred Saturday at Puff Super Value in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of identity theft that occurred in November of 2019 on Jesse Street in Rush Township, Centre County.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred between Feb. 6 and Saturday at Weis Market in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, a 77-year-old Hawk Run man allegedly removed numerous items from the store.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a minor motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of a local business. No injuries occurred as a result.
- Police received a report about an alleged burglary at a local business. According to police, numerous business-related pieces of equipment went missing. The investigation is continuing at this time.
- Police received a report about a young male riding a bicycle on private property. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the male.
- Police assisted in stopping a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence Township. Township police then handled the investigation.
- Police received a report of open burning. Police made contact with the party involved who agreed to extinguish the fire.
- Police received a report about a disturbance on Daisy Street. According to police, multiple parties were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with each other. Police deescalated the situation and then separated the parties.
- Police responded to medical emergency at a local establishment. According to the report, a female fell off a bar stool. Police and emergency personnel arrived and transported the female to the hospital.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in a passenger being taken into custody on a warrant.
- Police responded to minor crash on South Second Street. No injuries were reported as a result.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance over car keys in the area of NW Third Street. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate those involved.
- Police responded to a reported property dispute on Daisy Street. Upon arrival, police deescalated the situation and stayed in the area to deter future disputes.
- Police responded to a medical emergency on Williams Street. Police say a male was subsequently transported to the hospital.
- Police responded to a reported verbal altercation at a local residence. Upon arrival, police found the situation had deescalated.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Sunday at the intersection of Krebs Highway and Park Avenue Extension. Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with a 33-year-old Houtzdale man who said he failed to negotiate the left-hand turn onto Route 153. It was allegedly discovered that he was under the influence of alcohol, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and taken to Clearfield Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time. Clearfield Borough police and the Lawrence Township Fire Department assisted on-scene.
- Police reported an incident of DUI occurred March 8 in the area of Park Avenue Extension and Krebs Highway. According to police, a vehicle was being driven carelessly by a 37-year-old Hawk Run man. During a traffic stop, officers allegedly located multiple needles and methamphetamine on the man who was also believed to be under the influence following field sobriety testing. He was taken into custody for DUI/controlled substance and to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.