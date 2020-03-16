Gabler, Sankey Change Office Policies in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

In an effort to mitigate potential spread of the COVID-19 virus that has become a pandemic across Pennsylvania and the country, state Reps. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) and Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) are temporarily closing their district and state Capitol offices to in-person visits.

“In light of recommendations, we are receiving from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities, limiting direct contact among individuals is the reasonable and prudent action to take at this time,” Gabler said.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the statewide closure of all K-12 schools. On Sunday he ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities at 12:01 a.m. on Monday (March 16) in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Additionally, the governor ordered the closure of the state Capitol complex to all visitors and tour groups. Access is restricted to individuals with a valid employee badge.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our paramount concern,” added Sankey.

“These measures allow us to continue to provide the services our constituents expect and deserve while prioritizing public health during these unprecedented times.”

Public health officials have recommended “social distancing” measures be implemented and followed to slow and limit spread of the virus, which can be transmitted by individuals who do not have symptoms.

Anyone requiring assistance with state government issues is still able to contact either Gabler’s or Sankey’s offices by telephone: