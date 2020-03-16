EXPLORECLARION: BREAKING NEWS: CUP Suspends All Face-to-Face Instruction for the Remainder of Semester

The following statement was released by Clarion University President, Dr. Dale:

“Dear Clarion University community,

Let me start by thanking everyone for their patience and Golden Eagle spirit through these trying times. As you know, I have been meeting daily with our Emergency Response Team. We have been in conversations with the chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and following closely the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

With the latest information on the spread of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, we will continue the suspension of all face-to-face classroom instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and will be offering all instruction remotely.

What does this mean for our Clarion community?

We are asking all students and employees to practice strict social distancing.

In order to minimize student and employee exposure risks, residence halls will be closed through the end of the semester.

Students living in the residence halls are asked to remove their belongings and check out of their residence hall by Sunday, March 22. Move-out process details will be sent to students later today. This includes ALL university related housing: Reinhard Village, Suites on Main, Hilltop Suites and the apartments on the Venango Campus.

We will be moving quickly but thoughtfully to suspend most student services. Please refer to the Frequently Asked Questions for specifics.

Only time-critical meetings should be held face-to-face.

More detailed instructions will be sent to students, faculty and staff. The latest information and resources can be found on the Coronavirus Information webpage.

The situation continues to evolve, and plans may change quickly as the situation develops. We are working around the clock, using the latest information from reliable sources to keep our community safe. I ask for all of us to remain calm and flexible in the face of the changing situation and to support each other as we move forward.

There are a number of questions that we don’t have the answers to yet. We update the website’s FAQ page regularly – please check it often. Our primary concern is for the health and safety for you and your families, both near and far. Be assured that we will all get through this challenging time together.

Take care,

Dr. Dale”