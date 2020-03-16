DuBois Man Facing Felony Sexual Assault Charges

DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing eight felony charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a seven-year-old girl.

Raymond Cusick, 38, was charged by Sandy Township police with two counts each of statutory sexual assault-11 years older, aggravated indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors.

The charges stem from incidents happening in 2016 to 2018.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in August of 2019, the first victim reported to investigators at the Child Advocacy Center that Cusick touched her “a lot of times.”

She stated that he also touched her friend who was then only five years old.

She recalled a time that this second victim asked Cusick to perform a sex act on her, which he did. Cusick then told the first victim not to tell anyone.

During one of the assaults, Cusick reportedly put his hand down her shorts and touched her private area. At another time, he allegedly put his hand under her shirt.

This victim told her mother but her mother did not believe her.

Police say a third victim described Cusick as “this guy who touched us” to investigators.

She was reluctant to give much information on him although she reportedly stated he once touched her chest and had given her a little beer on New Year’s Eve. She was upset that the first victim’s mother thought she was lying.

She described those years as the “worst time in her life” because her mother was always drunk and had a methamphetamine lab in her bedroom.

Two months later after the first victim mentioned to a social worker that Cusick had forced her to perform a sex act on him, the victim was interviewed again.

This time she detailed how Cusick allegedly came into her bedroom and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Afterwards, she went to her mother’s room to tell her, but she called the girl a liar.

He was reportedly staying at the victim’s home and sleeping on the couch at the time of the assault.

Cusick is incarcerated on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 before District Judge Pat Ford.