DuBois Central Catholic Players Postpones Production of Cinderella

DUBOIS – The DuBois Central Catholic Players’ performance of Cinderella, scheduled for March 20-22 and March 27-28, has been postponed.

“We are aware of the potential effect of the coronavirus exposure on large groups of people,” school officials said in a press announcement on Friday.

“The production staff, cast and crew were disappointed about the change, but are enthusiastic about playing for full houses rather than a few folks because of fear of contracting the virus.”

School officials said hopefully, the production will take place April 17-19 and April 24-25 with the same show times as before. The April 17-18 and 24-25 shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are scheduled for April 19 and 25 at 2 p.m.

School officials said that any current reservations will be transferred to the new dates, and anyone who needs to make changes should contact the school office.

In April, guests will enjoy the original Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1957) and the adaptation by Douglas Beane, which introduces Jean-Michel, who points out to the Prince the injustices that are in his kingdom – and gets Cinderella in the bargain!

The score uses the best-known songs from the original version plus four new songs.

According to DCC, Central’s production is whimsical, charming and funny and when it is put on a stage built, painted and designed by the talents of volunteers Kris Wingert, Dan Youngdahl, Bill Miller and Alexsis Stetz, you have the ingredients for a very special performance.

Maria Zaffuto is a volunteer director of a cast of 32 students. Carol Korthaus is the moving force behind all DCC productions as producer. Steve Gray manages the lighting.

Annette Latuska and Sharon Wantuck are the costume designers who have the ability to transform costumes, used throughout the years, into fresh designs befitting Cinderella and her ensemble.

Special touches include the Café Royale – the location for the wedding reception (and intermission). The La La Café in the Café Royale invites young royalty (at no charge) to be pampered by student fashionistas.

Artwork in the lobby by elementary students and many special effects complement the Cinderella experience.

All seats are reserved. You may make reservations by calling the DCC office, at 814-371-3060. The cost for adults is $12, students and seniors, $8 and kids 11 and under $5. All tickets must be paid two days before a performance.