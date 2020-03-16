Downtown DuBois Cancels Pot O’ Gold Event, Postpones Spring Clean-up

DUBOIS – Due to the current concern for public health and safety, Downtown DuBois Inc. is cancelling its Pot O’ Gold Antique Appraisal Fair and associated contests that were scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 17 through Saturday, March 21.

Individual businesses may still hold specials, sales and promotions, so event organizers encourage people to please contact them directly.

Organizers also noted that: “This is a critical time for small businesses and the economy so please stay engaged with them, and we will reschedule this event later in the year.”

Downtown DuBois Inc. has also been notified by state officials that the Great PA Clean-Up, of which DuBois is an active participant, has been postponed until after the first of May.

As a result, the DuBois Community Spring Clean-up, originally scheduled for April 25, will also be rescheduled.

Anyone with questions or concerns about Downtown DuBois events or activities is asked to please call the office at 814-375-4769 or 814-591-2570.