Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 13 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 76

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — two in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 76 cases. Confirmed […]

