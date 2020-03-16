DCNR Closing State Park and Forest Facilities Statewide, Open Spaces will Remain Accessible as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

HARRISBURG – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that all facilities at state park and forests in Pennsylvania will be closed for 14 days, effective March 17, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.

“People will have access to state-owned open spaces to continue to enjoy the healthful benefits of recreation and being outdoors,” Dunn said.

“However, as part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, all of the buildings at state parks and forests including the park and forest offices, and all restrooms will be closed, and all events and public educational programs are cancelled.

“We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces including avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home,” Dunn said.

Closed facilities include:

Park and forest offices and visitor centers

Restrooms

Campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations

Public programs, events, and trainings are canceled

While travel isn’t restricted, state officials said the best advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.

To help avoid exposure to COVID-19 and still enjoy the outdoors:

Adhere to the social spacing guide (minimum 6 feet) between people and don’t recreate in groups

Take hand sanitizer with you and use it regularly

Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow

If you are sick, stay home

Pennsylvania has 121 state parks, and 20 forest districts.

Information about state parks and forests is available on the DCNR Web site. Updates also are being provided on DCNR’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.