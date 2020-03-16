Clearfield SD Announces School Lunch Program’s Pick-up Locations, Times

The Clearfield Area School District will be serving lunches on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday at multiple pick-up locations, effective Tuesday, March 17 through the duration of the school closure.
All people 18 years and younger are welcome. Lunches will be free of cost. One lunch is available per person, and you must be present to receive your lunch.
|Pick-up Locations: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Lawrence Park Village Apartments
|1053 Park Ave. Ex.t, Clearfield, PA 16830
|Edgewood Apartments
|Valley View Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830
|Bible Tabernacle
|521 Main St., Woodland, PA 16881
|Goshen Township Building
|116 Knobs Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830
|Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library
|1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830
|Pick-up Locations: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Glen Richey Fire Hall
|86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837
|Hyde Fire Hall
|1618 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830
|Bigler YMCA
|61 Walker Rd., Bigler, PA 16825
|St. Mary’s Catholic Church
|64 Saint Mary’s Ln., Frenchville, PA 16836
|Behind Grandstand, Clearfield Driving Park
|5615 Park St., Clearfield, PA 16830
Meals will be delivered through school vehicles and staff as well as the Clearfield Salvation Army. School District vehicles will be marked and the Salvation Army will have at least one person in uniform.
Please note that no adult lunches can be served at this time.