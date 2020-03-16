Clearfield SD Announces School Lunch Program’s Pick-up Locations, Times

The Clearfield Area School District will be serving lunches on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday at multiple pick-up locations, effective Tuesday, March 17 through the duration of the school closure.

All people 18 years and younger are welcome. Lunches will be free of cost. One lunch is available per person, and you must be present to receive your lunch.

Pick-up Locations: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Lawrence Park Village Apartments 1053 Park Ave. Ex.t, Clearfield, PA 16830 Edgewood Apartments Valley View Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830 Bible Tabernacle 521 Main St., Woodland, PA 16881 Goshen Township Building 116 Knobs Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830 Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830 Pick-up Locations: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Glen Richey Fire Hall 86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837 Hyde Fire Hall 1618 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830 Bigler YMCA 61 Walker Rd., Bigler, PA 16825 St. Mary’s Catholic Church 64 Saint Mary’s Ln., Frenchville, PA 16836 Behind Grandstand, Clearfield Driving Park 5615 Park St., Clearfield, PA 16830

Meals will be delivered through school vehicles and staff as well as the Clearfield Salvation Army. School District vehicles will be marked and the Salvation Army will have at least one person in uniform.

Please note that no adult lunches can be served at this time.