Clearfield County Sheriff’s Fugitive of the Week: Trevor Michael Askey

CLEARFIELD – Sheriff Michael Churner has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of March 16, 2020.

Churner identified the fugitive as Trevor Michael Askey, 38, of 128 Moshannon St., Philipsburg.

Askey has been charged by Clearfield Borough police with DUI/controlled substance (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts), driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked and summary offenses.

Churner said that Askey failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 20, and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Askey is described as being a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 135 pounds. He also has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Askey’s location is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159.

Callers will remain anonymous.