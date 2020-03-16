Clearfield Commissioners Declare Countywide State of Emergency

CLEARFIELD – In response to the coronavirus situation and in keeping with the governor’s address today, the Clearfield County Commissioners have declared a countywide State of Emergency.

The commissioners said that the governor’s proclamation ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public. “Please abide by the state’s order for these next two weeks.

“Effective immediately, the county jail and the county 911 Center will not be allowing visitors until further notice. The jail will be extending phone times for inmates to compensate.

“We encourage citizens to call ahead before visiting the courthouse or other county offices. The main county phone number is 814-765-2641.

“We also invite you to use the county’s Web site, www.clearfieldco.org, for more information.”

The commissioners added that: “Consistent with guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) and the state/federal governments, we are asking citizens not to congregate in groups of 50 or more for the time being.

“Continue to wash your hands thoroughly, sanitize shared spaces often and maintain social distancing.

“This situation is rapidly evolving and there will be further updates coming. Please continue to monitor media outlets for further information.”

Below is the complete declaration of disaster emergency for Clearfield County.

WHEREAS, a novel coronavirus known as ‘COVID-19’ has been declared a “public health emergency of international concern” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and

WHEREAS, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared a National Emergency under the Stafford Act; and

WHEREAS, through a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on March 6, 2020 by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health declared COVID-19 a public health emergency; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 has the potential to place Clearfield County in a significant public health emergency; and

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 has the potential to endanger the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in Clearfield County and threatens to create problems greater in scope than Clearfield County may be able to resolve; and

WHEREAS, emergency management measures are required to reduce the severity of such disaster and to protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Clearfield County; and

WHEREAS, this threat of imminent disaster and emergency has the potential to cause significant adverse impacts upon the population, schools, businesses, governments and others throughout Clearfield County;

NOW, THEREFORE, we, the undersigned Commissioners of Clearfield County, pursuant to the provisions of Section 7501 of the Pennsylvania Emergency management Services Code, (35 PA C.S.), as amended do hereby declare a disaster emergency in Clearfield County.

FURTHER, we direct the Clearfield County chief clerk to coordinate the internal activities of County Government’s Emergency Operation Plan and work with state and federal authorities as needed.

FURTHER, we direct the Clearfield County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate the activities of the emergency response external to Clearfield County Government’s Emergency Operation Plan, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this disaster emergency.

FURTHER, all public offices and employees of Clearfield County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in execution of emergency laws, regulations and directives—state and local.

FURTHER, all citizens are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

FURTHER, all operating forces will direct their communications and requests for assistance and operations directly to the Clearfield County Emergency Operating Center.

STILL FURTHER, we authorize officials of Clearfield County to act as necessary to meet the current demands of this emergency, namely: by the employment of temporary workers, by the rental of equipment, by the purchase of supplies and materials and by entering into such contracts and agreements for the performance of public work as may be required to meet the emergency, all without regard to those time-consuming procedures and formalities normally prescribed by law, mandatory constitutional requirements excepted.

This declaration shall take effect immediately.