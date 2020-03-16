BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Wolf Orders Closure of All Non-Essential Businesses in Pennsylvania at Midnight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In a virtual press conference held Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that effective at midnight Monday all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania are to close along with all bars and restaurants except for take-out service. Wolf said all essential services, like trash collection, grocery stores, and medical facilities are to remain open and said he […]

