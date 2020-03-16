Home / News / Explore Jefferson / 2-minute Drill: NFL Players Approve New CBA; 17-Game Season Included

2-minute Drill: NFL Players Approve New CBA; 17-Game Season Included

Your daily sports update. (Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers) The NFL is guaranteed labor peace through the 2030 season thanks to players approving the collective bargaining agreement. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, NBA owners and executives are bracing for the possibility of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league’s return, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Rudy […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/2-minute-drill-nfl-players-approve-new-cba-17-game-season-included/

 

CDC Recommendation Probably Means End of High School Sports Until Football Season
Say What?!: Company Offers $1,000 to Watch 10 Movies on St. Patrick’s Day

Related Posts