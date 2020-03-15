DUBOIS – You can get help to stop smoking or staying smoke free at no cost and with no obligations.

The Smoking Cessation Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois meets at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy, 621 S. Main St., DuBois.

This group provides free support for those who smoke and want to quit and for those who quit and want to stay smoke-free. Facilitators share information and answer questions.

Men and women who attend can support one another. Hearing from those who are facing similar problems can often help others overcome their own hurdles.

This meeting occurs on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For more information, call The Lung Center at 814-375-3770.