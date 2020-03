William C. “Bill” Kutz, 65, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Bill was born on July 14, 1954, to the late Charles Matson and Sarah Virginia (McAuley) Kutz in Brookville, PA. He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1972, before […]

